Perriman (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Despite the benefit of a Week 10 bye, Perriman's reps have been capped in both of the Jets' first two Week 11 practices while he manages a shoulder injury. Fortunately, the issue doesn't look to be anything that should trouble the wideout too much in Sunday's game against the Chargers, as head coach Adam Gase said Thursday that he expects Perriman will be ready to play this weekend, according to Connor Hughes of The Athletic. Perriman turned in his best outing of the season in the Jets' last game Nov. 9, reeling in five of seven targets for 101 yards and two scores in a 30-27 loss to New England.