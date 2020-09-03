Perriman (knee) isn't practicing Thursday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Perriman's first reported absence from practice was Aug. 23, so he's now coming up on two weeks. He did some running on a side field Wednesday, and results from an MRI suggest his knee shouldn't be a long-term issue. However, coach Adam Gase acknowledged a troubling pattern of on-and-off swelling, with Perriman thus far unable to put the issue fully behind him. The veteran wideout still has some time to get ready for the season opener at Buffalo, but it'll be cause for serious concern if he isn't practicing by early next week.
