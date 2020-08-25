Perriman (knee) isn't practicing Tuesday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Perriman was initially held out Sunday, riding a stationary bike while his teammates practiced. He and Denzel Mims (hamstring) both are out for at least one more day, leaving the Jets extremely thin at wide receiver beyond slot man Jamison Crowder. Assuming his injury is minor, Perriman is well positioned for a steady dose of targets early in the season.
