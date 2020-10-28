Perriman (concussion) isn't practicing Wednesday, Andy Vasquez of USA Today Sports reports.
Perriman finally returned from a three-game absence related to an ankle injury last week, only to pick up a concussion in last week's loss to Buffalo. He needs to clear concussion protocol before he can resume practicing ahead of Sunday's trip to Kansas City.
