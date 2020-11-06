Jets head coach Adam Gase said Friday that Perriman has reached the last stage of the league's five-step concussion protocol, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Perriman was able to practice in a limited fashion Thursday, and he looks on pace to upgrade to full activity by Friday or Saturday. If that happens, the wideout would be in good shape to return to the lineup for Monday's game against the Patriots. Additionally, top wideout Jamison Crowder (groin) upgraded to a limited session Friday, so the Jets' pass-catching group appears to be in better overall health as the Week 9 matchup approaches.