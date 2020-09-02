Perriman is still dealing with swelling in his knee, but a recent MRI didn't show anything alarming that would figure to impact him throughout the year, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Even with an MRI bringing good news, it's a little concerning that this has been an on-and-off problem, with coach Adam Gase seemingly acknowledging a pattern of progress followed by minor setbacks. It does sound like the Jets expect Perriman to be ready for Week 1 at Buffalo, especially after he was spotted running on a side field during Wednesday's practice. He's been held out of team drills for the past week and a half.