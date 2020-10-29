Perriman (concussion) won't take part in Thursday's practice, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.
With back-to-back absences at practice to begin the week, Perriman has made no tangible progress through the NFL's concussion protocol since suffering the head injury in Sunday's loss to the Bills. Unless Perriman gets back on the field in some capacity at Friday's practice, he'll likely be sidelined for this weekend's matchup with the Chiefs. With slot man Jamison Crowder (groin) also iffy for the contest, the Jets could be forced to rely on Denzel Mims, Braxton Berrios and Jeff Smith as their main weapons in the passing game.
