Perriman (ankle) is not participating in Wednesday's practice, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
Perriman has been forced to sit out two straight contests due to his lingering ankle injury, and that he's still not able to resume practicing doesn't bode well for his chances of returning Week 5. Denzel Mims (hamstring) wasn't able to return to practice Wednesday either, so it's possible that Chris Hogan and Jeff Smith could once again handle increased roles behind Jamison Crowder during Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
