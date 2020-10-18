Perriman (ankle) is expected to play Sunday against the Dolphins, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The anticipated return of Perriman, who hasn't suited up since Week 2, would be a nice boost to the Jets' Week 6 pass-catching corps, but assuming he's made active for Sunday's 4:05 ET kickoff, he'd be a speculative fantasy play alongside the team's receiving leader, Jamison Crowder. In that scenario, the duo will be in line to catch passes from Joe Flacco, who is slated to continue to fill in for the injured Sam Darnold (shoulder).
