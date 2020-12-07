Perriman caught one of four targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Raiders.

Sam Darnold posted his first multi-score performance of the season through the air but primarily worked underneath rather than searching out Perriman downfield. New York's struggles under center give Perriman a low floor -- which he showcased in this one -- but the speedster's ceiling will be high in Week 14 against the beatable Seattle secondary.