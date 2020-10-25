Perriman is being evaluated for a concussion after taking a high hit late in Sunday's 18-10 loss to the Bills, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Perriman caught two of three targets for 27 yards prior to sustaining the injury in the fourth quarter. With Jamison Crowder (groin) missing this game, the Jets' receiving corps could be significantly undermanned heading into a daunting Week 8 matchup with the Chiefs.