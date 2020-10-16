Perriman (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Miami.
Perriman practiced on a limited basis all week and coach Adam Gase expects him to play, so he's more likely than not to suit up. Still, we'll have to wait a little longer for official word on whether the deep threat will be ready to return for his first game action since Week 2.
More News
-
Jets' Breshad Perriman: Trending in right direction•
-
Jets' Breshad Perriman: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Jets' Breshad Perriman: Could return this week•
-
Jets' Breshad Perriman: Inactive Week 5•
-
Jets' Breshad Perriman: Unlikely to suit up Sunday•
-
Jets' Breshad Perriman: Draws doubtful tag in Week 5•