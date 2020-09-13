Perriman caught three of five targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Bills.
Perriman spent much of his time working against shutdown corner Tre'Davious White, but things don't get much easier in Week 2, with the 49ers coming to town. The offseason acquisition finished third on the team in targets behind Jamison Crowder (13) and Chris Herndon (seven).
