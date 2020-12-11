Perriman (shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Seahawks after practicing fully Friday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Perriman continued his pattern from recent weeks, starting the week in limited fashion before ramping up to full activity Friday. He caught just one pass for 22 yards last week after totaling 11 catches for 234 yards and three touchdowns over the previous three games, but he's in prime position to bounce back against the league-worst Seattle pass defense. With Denzel Mims (personal) out and Jamison Crowder (calf) questionable, Perriman likely will be the top option in the Jets' passing game.