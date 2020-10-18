Perriman (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
The return of Perriman, who hasn't played since Week 2, should provide a needed boost to the Jets' pass-catching corps in the coming weeks, as he's in line to resume a key role alongside Jamison Crowder, the team's receiving leader. The duo will catch passes from Joe Flacco on Sunday, with Sam Darnold (shoulder) inactive. That's a context that makes Perriman a speculative fantasy play in his return to the lineup following a multi-week injury.
