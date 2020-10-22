Perriman (ankle/knee) returned to a full practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Perriman was limited Wednesday, but his full participation Thursday sets the stage for him to play Sunday against the Bills, possibly with QB Sam Darnold back from a shoulder injury. Meanwhile, the Jets' top pass-catcher Jamison Crowder (groin) missed practice Thursday and if he ends up out or limited this weekend, Perriman could be busy in Week 7.
