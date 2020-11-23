Perriman caught two of four targets for 54 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 34-28 loss to the Chargers.

Nearly all of Perriman's production came on a 49-yard touchdown catch and run in the third quarter. The score gives him three in his last two games and he has surpassed 50 receiving yards in three of his last four. Perriman has connected well with Joe Flacco in the absence of Sam Darnold (shoulder), but the latter could return next Sunday against the Dolphins, which could dampen his fantasy outlook. Considering Miam boasts a surprisingly effective defensive unit, Perriman could struggle to continue his recent success regardless of who is under center.