Perriman will be limited at practice Wednesday due to an unspecified issue, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Following a three-game absence due to an ankle injury, Perriman returned to the starting lineup in Week 6, catching four of eight targets for 62 yards in the Jets' 24-0 loss to the Dolphins. He did so while logging 63 of a possible 71 offensive snaps, so the Jets may just be giving Perriman some extra maintenance in the wake of the heavy workload. Assuming he's able to keep practicing in some fashion throughout the week, Perriman should be good to go for Sunday's game against the Bills.