Perriman (undisclosed) will be limited at practice Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Perriman returned to the starting lineup in Week 6, catching four of eight targets for 62 yards in the Jets' 24-0 loss to the Dolphins. He did so while logging 63 of a possible 71 snaps on offense, so there's pretty solid chance that his limitations Wednesday will be maintenance-related, given that he missed three games prior to rejoining the team's wideout mix this past Sunday.
