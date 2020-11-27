Perriman (shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after practicing fully Friday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Over his last two games with Joe Flacco at QB, Perriman combined for seven catches on 11 targets for 155 yards and three TDs. This week, signal-caller Sam Darnold has been cleared to start, and while that switch isn't a bad thing for Perriman, his continued fantasy relevance hinges largely on his ability to find the end zone, something he didn't do in the four games prior to his recent run.