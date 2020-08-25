Perriman (knee) is scheduled to return to practice Saturday, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.
Perriman has been held out of practice the past few days, joining Denzel Mims (hamstring) in the injury/rehab group. The Jets can't afford to take any chances with the banged-up veteran, as they've already had Mims miss the majority of training camp and Vyncint Smith undergo surgery for a core muscle injury. The team badly needs Perriman healthy for a Week 1 matchup with Buffalo.
