Perriman (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Coach Adam Gase said Wednesday that he isn't optimistic Perriman will be ready to play Sunday against the Colts or in the Jets' Week 4 matchup Thursday versus Broncos, so the wideout's lack of activity in practice comes as little surprise. With Jamison Crowder (hamstring) also looking doubtful for Week 3, the undermanned Jets could roll out a starting wideout trio of Chris Hogan, Braxton Berrios and Josh Malone.
