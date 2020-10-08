Perriman (ankle) won't practice Thursday, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.
Perriman doesn't seem likely to suit up Sunday against the Cardinals and if he remains sidelined this weekend, Chris Hogan and Jeff Smith figure handle increased roles in the Jets' passing offense alongside slot man Jamison Crowder.
