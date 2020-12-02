Perriman (shoulder) was limited in practice Wednesday, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.
Perriman has had his practice reps capped by this shoulder injury in recent weeks, but it hasn't cut into his production. The speedy wideout is in the midst of his best stretch of the season, with 234 yards and three touchdowns in his last three games heading into Sunday's matchup with a Raiders team that has been outscored 78-37 over a Jets-like two-week stretch.
