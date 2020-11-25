Perriman (shoulder) will be limited at Wednesday's practice, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Perriman was on the field for all but one of the Jets' 60 snaps on offense in this past Sunday's loss to the Chargers, en route to catching two of his four targets for 54 yards and a TD. With no reported setbacks in that contest, it's likely that his practice limitations are maintenance-related. Perriman was also limited at practice both Wednesday and Thursday last week before returning to a full session Friday.