Perriman (shoulder) will be limited at practice Wednesday, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

This is a new issue for Perriman, who logged a 5/101/2 stat line while being on the field for all but one of the Jets' snaps on offense the team's Week 9 win over the Patriots. Now that he's carrying an injury following New York's bye week, Perriman status will need to be monitored as Sunday's game against the Chargers approaches.