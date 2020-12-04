Perriman (shoulder) practiced fully Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Perriman has battled this shoulder injury for most of the season, but it hasn't stopped him from playing his best football of late. The speedster should be out there without any limitations Sunday and will hope to help New York pick up its first win of the season with his big-play ability.
