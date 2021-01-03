Perriman caught three of six targets for 84 yards in Sunday's season-ending 28-14 loss to New England.

Perriman suited up in 12 games after signing a one-year deal with New York, catching 30 balls for 505 yards and three touchdowns. His best stretch came when gun-slinging backup Joe Flacco took over under center, as starter Sam Darnold failed to push the ball downfield to the speedster with any consistency. Perriman's fantasy outlook next season will be determined by where he ends up in free agency, as he needs a strong-armed quarterback to maximize his skill set, which consists primarily of catching deep balls.