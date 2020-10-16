Coach Adam Gase said Friday that Perriman is expected to suit up in Miami on Sunday, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
Perriman began the week with back-to-back limited sessions, though the extent of his activity during Friday's practice won't be revealed until the Jets' final injury report of the week is released. After missing New York's last three contests due to a lingering ankle injury, it looks like Perriman is on track to step back into his usual starting role versus the Dolphins.
