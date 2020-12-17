Perriman (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
After being limited in the Jets' first Week 15 practice Wednesday, Perriman's upgrade to full activity clears the way for him to play Sunday against the Rams. Meanwhile, Jamison Crowder (calves) returned to practice as a limited participant Thursday, and Denzel Mims (personal) rejoined the team Wednesday, leaving the Jets poised to have their top three receivers all available in the same game for one of the few times this season.
