Perriman (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, and Cimini reports that coach Adam Gase isn't optimistic regarding Perriman's chances of suiting up in either of New York's next two games.

Perriman is still officially doubtful for Sunday's game against the Colts, but it certainly sounds like he won't be on the field in Week 3, and Gase doesn't like the wide receiver's chances of returning in Week 4 against the Broncos, either. With Jamison Crowder (hamstring) not practicing either, quarterback Sam Darnold will be taking reps without two of his top three wide receivers.