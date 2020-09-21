Perriman sprained his ankle during Sunday's loss to the 49ers and is considered week-to-week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Perriman was limited to two catches for 12 yards before his ankle injury forced him off the field Sunday. The 27-year-old's week-to-week designation doesn't necessarily rule him out for Week 3 at Indianapolis, but it looks possible that he could be forced to miss time. On a positive note for New York's receiving corps, Chris Hogan (ribs) is believed to have avoided a serious injury.