Coach Adam Gase said Monday that Perriman (ankle) won't suit up against the Broncos on Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Perriman will miss a second straight contest due to his ankle injury, making his next chance to retake the field Oct. 11 versus Atlanta. On a bright note for the Jets, Gase said that Jamison Crowder (hamstring) has a chance to suit up against the Broncos, but could be a game-time decision. For the time being, Chris Hogan, Braxton Berrios, Josh Malone and Lawrence Cager will operate as New York's only healthy wideouts.