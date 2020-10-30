Perriman (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Perriman was unable to practice this week while in the concussion protocol, and he'll be sidelined for at least once game after suffering the concussion versus the Bills last week. Jamison Crowder (groin) appears unlikely to be available, likely leaving Denzel Mims and Braxton Berrios to work as New York's top-two wide receivers in Kansas City.
