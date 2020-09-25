Coach Adam Gase said Friday that Perriman (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's came against the Colts, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Gase has also expressed doubt that Perriman will be available Week 4 against the Broncos on Thursday Night Football. With Jamison Crowder (hamstring) also ruled out versus Indianapolis, Sam Darnold will need to make the most of the Jets' only healthy receivers in Chris Hogan (ribs), Braxton Berrios and Josh Malone. Perriman is considered week-to-week due to his sprained ankle.