Perriman (knee) is running on a side field during Wednesday's practice, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

A swollen knee has kept Perriman out of practice for more than a week, but it does seem he's making some progress, with the regular-season opener now 11 days away. Assuming he's able to play, he'll open the season as the Jets' top outside receiver, likely playing the vast majority of offensive snaps in a tricky Week 1 matchup at Buffalo.