Maher is competing with Sam Ficken for the Jets' starting kicking job, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

Maher was released by the Cowboys after missing 10 of his 30 field-goal attempts through 13 games last season. In joining the Jets, he's aiming to regain a starting job at the expense of Ficken, who struggled himself last term, missing 11 kicks in 15 appearances for New York.