Maher signed a reserve/futures contract with the Jets.

Maher struggled with the Cowboys this season, making just 20 of his 30 field-goal tries in 13 games before getting cut in favor of Kai Forbath. The former Cornhusker will get a shot at redemption with New York in 2020.

