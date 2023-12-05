The Jets are signing Rypien off the Seahawks' practice squad Tuesday, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports.

In a corresponding move, New York is waiving Tim Boyle, which will leave Trevor Siemian, Zach Wilson and Rypien as the three quarterbacks on its active roster. Rypien has a prior relationship with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett due to being a member of the Broncos last season, and the QB has four career starts under his belt between Denver and the Rams. In those contests, Rypien completed 77 of 131 passes for 794 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions, recorded 13 carries for 21 yards and fumbled five times (two lost).