Play

Poole (head) returned to Sunday's game against the Bengals, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Poole cleared concussion testing and resumed his role as the team's main slot corner. The 27-year-old is looking to build on the 50 tackles, five pass breakups and interception he's recorded this year.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories