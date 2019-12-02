Play

Poole is in concussion protocol, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Poole left this past Sunday's game against the Bengals in the first half to be checked for a concussion, but he ended up returning just a few drives later. The 27-year-old is officially in the league's protocol now, so he'll get cleared to have a chance at playing Sunday against the Dolphins.

