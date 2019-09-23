Poole registered 12 tackles (10 solo) and a pass breakup in Sunday's 30-14 loss to the Patriots.

Poole only had four tackles through the first two games, but he played 71 of 77 possible defensive snaps (92 percent) since Trumaine Johnson was benched for most of this contest. His IDP value isn't consistent enough to be considered on a weekly basis, although performances like this are in his arsenal. The Jets play again in two weeks versus the Eagles.

