Poole was held out Sunday due to dehydration issues stemming from Friday's practice, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

An undrafted rookie in 2016, Poole has produced in each of his four seasons, boasting a per-16-game mark of 66.9 tackles. On top of that, he's contributed 24 pass defenses, five interceptions, five sacks, four fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one defensive TD in 61 regular-season contests. It appears his current absence is a precaution, but it remains to be seen when he'll be allowed back on the field.