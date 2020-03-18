Poole signed a one-year, $5 million contract extension with the Jets on Wednesday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Poole's contract is fully guaranteed, per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, essentially granting him a valuable prove-it deal. While playing primarily out of the slot in 2019, the 27-year-old was one of the most consistent pieces of New York's secondary. He'll likely reprise a similar role during the 2020 campaign.