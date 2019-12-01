Play

Poole is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Cincinnati while being evaluated for a head injury.

It's unclear how Poole picked up the knock, but the fact that he's being evaluated for a head injury likely means a concussion could be in play. Poole will likely need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist before being allowed back in the game. In his stead, Maurice Canady has taken over at cornerback.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories