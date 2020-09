Poole notched nine tackles (eight solo), one sack and one defended pass during Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Bills.

Poole finished with just one less tackle that Marcus Maye, who led New York's defense during Sunday's divisional loss. The 27-year-old was one of the only bright spots of the Jets' secondary Week 1, and he looks locked in to once again serve as the team's top slot cornerback against San Francisco on Sept. 20.