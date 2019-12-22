Play

Poole (concussion) is active for the team's Week 16 matchup against the Steelers.

Poole logged limited practices throughout the week and cleared the concussion protocol prior to the team's Week 16 contest. As a result, he will return to action after missing the past two games, likely to serve as the team's primary slot cornerback.

