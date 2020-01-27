Play

Poole finished the 2019 season with 59 tackles and one interception.

Poole made the most of his lone interception, returning it for a 15-yard touchdown against the Raiders in Week 12. The 27-year-old slot cornerback is an unrestricted free agent after spending one year with the Jets, but New York will likely push to bring Poole back given his consistency -- Poole has recorded between 59 and 74 tackles in each of his four NFL seasons.

