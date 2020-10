Poole recorded six tackles (three solo), an interception, two passes defensed and a quarterback hit in Sunday's 24-0 loss to Miami.

The highlight of the nickel corner's stat-stuffing performance was a red-zone interception of Ryan Fitzpatrick in the final minute of the first half, which Poole returned 13 yards to New York's 18-yard line. There are a multitude of issues that the 0-6 Jets need to address on both sides of the ball, but Poole isn't one of them.