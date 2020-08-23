Poole hasn't practiced with pads since suffering a severe reaction to dehydration on the first day of training camp, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Poole apparently has an undisclosed medical condition that made his reaction to dehydration so severe, and while he's been able to get on the field, the cornerback will need more time before being a full practice participant. The 27-year-old was superb for the Jets last year and was rewarded with a one-year, $5 million contract extension in March, so he's expected to log a major workload again this year, primarily as the team's top slot cornerback.